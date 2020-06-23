South Africa

Use electricity sparingly pleads Eskom as 'unplanned breakdowns' hit three power stations

23 June 2020 - 17:34 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has urged South Africans to curb their use of electricity while the country's power system is 'severely constrained'.
Eskom has urged South Africans to curb their use of electricity while the country's power system is 'severely constrained'.
Image: Eskom

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity usage as three stations were hit by "unplanned breakdowns".

Eskom said two units at Kendal power station, and one at each of the Majuba and Lethabo stations were affected. On top of this, units at Duvha and Tutuka stations had "not returned to service as expected".

As a result, the power system was "severely constrained".

"Eskom has 31,000MW total capacity available to meet demand tonight [Tuesday]. While we expect some units to return to service soon, this situation may persist until the weekend.

"We urge the public to reduce consumption by switching off non-essential appliances in order to maintain the integrity of the system," Eskom said.

MORE

City Power warns Johannesburg: prepare for constant power outages

Electricity woes for Johannesburg residents may be far from over if criminality and irresponsible use continue, City Power said on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

Darkness hits Joburg due to widespread outage and load-shedding

Parts of Roodepoort were without power on Monday night due to a tripped distributor. while load-shedding has been implemented in parts of Alexandra.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  2. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  3. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  4. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X