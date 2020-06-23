Use electricity sparingly pleads Eskom as 'unplanned breakdowns' hit three power stations

Power utility Eskom on Tuesday pleaded with South Africans to reduce electricity usage as three stations were hit by "unplanned breakdowns".

Eskom said two units at Kendal power station, and one at each of the Majuba and Lethabo stations were affected. On top of this, units at Duvha and Tutuka stations had "not returned to service as expected".

As a result, the power system was "severely constrained".