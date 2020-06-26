Corruption is eating our future, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
Every country in the world has been undermined by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of them, including SA, are launching ambitious projects to get their economies back up and running, but in SA there is a hungry monster that will prevent our efforts from succeeding: corruption.
When Nelson Mandela became president in 1994, the expectation was that the country would be a beacon of morality and integrity.
We got off to a relatively good start.
Then we starting calling our troubles birth pangs. Then growing pains.
Fifteen years on, these excuses started sounding rather lame.
And then came the Zuma era of state capture: nine years of theft on a grand scale, tender fraud, patronage, self enrichment, abuse of power and mismanagement.
The “correction” came in 2018 when Cyril Ramaphosa took over. But looking back at his two years at the helm it is clear that corruption has entered the marrow of our politics and his best efforts couldn't even make a dent in the culture of corruption.
Read more about the state of our economy, plus more news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Politicians are not the only culprits. Crooked businessmen enthusiastically jumped on the bandwagon, but the roots of corruption culture lie firmly in the ANC. Corruption and entitlement is an integral part of the ANC and Ramaphosa can do nothing about it.
There are a few ingenious ideas on how SA can survive the pandemic and lessen the affect of the weakened economy, but none of these plans will work if they are implemented by corrupt politicians and civil servants.
Next year's local government elections is the ideal platform for voters to say no to corruption. But who do you vote for if you find the DA repulsive? Could Herman Mashaba impress voters?
Currently, the only answer in the short and medium term is for civil society and investigative journalists to become even more active in sniffing out corruption and then pressuring police and the NPA to take the matters to court.
