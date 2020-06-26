Corruption is eating our future, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Every country in the world has been undermined by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of them, including SA, are launching ambitious projects to get their economies back up and running, but in SA there is a hungry monster that will prevent our efforts from succeeding: corruption.

When Nelson Mandela became president in 1994, the expectation was that the country would be a beacon of morality and integrity.

We got off to a relatively good start.

Then we starting calling our troubles birth pangs. Then growing pains.

Fifteen years on, these excuses started sounding rather lame.

And then came the Zuma era of state capture: nine years of theft on a grand scale, tender fraud, patronage, self enrichment, abuse of power and mismanagement.

The “correction” came in 2018 when Cyril Ramaphosa took over. But looking back at his two years at the helm it is clear that corruption has entered the marrow of our politics and his best efforts couldn't even make a dent in the culture of corruption.

