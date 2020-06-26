Eastern Cape hospitals, clinics, schools overwhelmed by Covid-19 'storm'

The impact of an approaching coronavirus "storm" is being felt in the Eastern Cape as patients overwhelm some public hospitals, clinics close as staff test positive and more schoolchildren contract the virus.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned of the coming “devastating storm” on Tuesday while opening the initial phase of a 3,300-bed field hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Provinces, such as the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, now have well-established cluster outbreaks that are driving a surge and will likely peak before other provinces,” he said.

There were 20,487 positive cases in the Eastern Cape as of Thursday - just over 17% of the total infections in the country.

The number of deaths in the province, at 363, means it has surpassed Gauteng (with 149 deaths) and KwaZulu-Natal (106 deaths). There have been 1,652 deaths in the Western Cape, which is the country's current epicentre of the virus.