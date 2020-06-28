Eskom announces 'load reduction' for Soweto, Vaal, Cosmo City on Sunday evening
This is part of its clampdown on areas with illegal electricity connections
Eskom is implementing “load reduction” in Soweto, the Vaal area, Cosmo City and Zandspruit on Johannesburg’s West Rand on Sunday evening “to avoid network overloading” in areas prone to illegal electricity connections.
In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, the electricity utility said the “load reduction” would happen between 5pm and 10pm “to avoid network overloading in high-density areas prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure”.
LOAD REDUCTION - GAUTENG— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 28, 2020
Sunday, 28 June 2020: We are implementing load reduction from 17h00 – 22h00 to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.#EskomGauteng pic.twitter.com/4Dl0PWtXTK
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha earlier on Sunday told television broadcaster eNCA that its technicians were being targeted by community members angry with the clampdown on illegal connections. He said two Eskom technicians were recently targeted in Zonkizizwe in Kathelong on Johannesburg’s East Rand while some of Eskom’s employees were pelted with stones in Diepsloot in Soweto last week. Another incident occurred in Bronkhorstspruit, he said.
“Eskom condemns the hostage incident in Zonkizizwe, Ekhurhuleni, where employees were being forced by customers to unlawfully restore supply,” the utility said in a statement posted on social network Twitter.
“Eskom is committed to protect its employees and assets and will not allow communities to put undue pressure on Eskom or its employees in any way. Illegal connections and tampered meters will first be removed and audits conducted before supply is restored.”