From overcoming stress to deaths of front line workers — five emotional stories from Groote Schuur hospital

The Heroes of Groote Schuur Facebook page is a glimmer of hope for many people, and an eye-opener about the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen more than 130,000 South Africans become infected and more than 2,000 lose their lives nationally.

In the Western Cape, 1,764 deaths and 60,445 infections had been recorded by Sunday evening.

On the Cape Town hospital's Facebook page, front line workers share their experiences of fighting the pandemic and their tips on how to keep safe during the health crisis.

Here are five emotional posts from their page:

Two nurses open up

Verna Collins and Judith Parenzee, who work in the hospital’s respiratory ICU, on Wednesday last week opened up about the difficulties they face when dealing with dying patients, communicating the news to their families and the emotional toll it takes on them.

In a lengthy post, the pair said the intensive care unit used to house six beds before Covid-19, but it now has 18 beds and sees more admissions than patients leaving the hospital.

“We’ve only had one patient who has left, the turnover is so bad. We’ve been admitting constantly - it just goes on and on and on.”

The demands of the job don’t only cost them time which could be spent with their families, but also means they aren’t able to connect with patients as much as they usually do.

Deaths of front line workers

Also on Wednesday last week, the hospital announced the deaths of nurses Eva Isaacs and Patricia Coetzee.

“We express our sincere condolences to their family, friends and colleagues. They were both well-respected members of the nursing team. Their hard work and commitment will always be remembered and missed by their colleagues.”

Death of admin employee

Zenobia Hendricks, a telecom operator, was described as having a sense of humour and sparkle. Her death from Covid-19 was announced on June 26.

Maria Jonson said she was shocked by her death.

She said: “What a beautiful soul indeed. May you fly with angels and rest in eternal peace. Our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family.”