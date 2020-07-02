South Africa

'Two killed' as fire breaks out after explosion at Cape Town refinery

02 July 2020 - 08:57 By TimesLIVE
Oil refinery, file image.
Image: Reuters

An early morning “explosion” and fire at a refinery in Cape Town has been contained, the company says.

Astron Energy South Africa said the incident occurred at its Milnerton refinery at about 4am.

Emergency response procedures were immediately activated.

Unconfirmed reports said two people were killed and several injured.

“The resultant fire has been contained and the plant is now stable,” the company said.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on site and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details.”

Residents in the area commented on social media that they had been awoken by the sound of an explosion.

