'He has been stripped of his dignity': SAHRC condemns Cape Town eviction

The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the City of Cape Town to court over evictions carried out during the lockdown.

The move follows a humiliating incident, captured on video, of a naked Bulelani Qholani being dragged out of his shack – which was also destroyed – at Empolweni informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

SA Human Rights commissioner Chris Nissen visited the site on Thursday. A number of protesters gathered nearby and then marched to the Harare police station.

“We will explore litigation against the city on evictions during the lockdown because it is illegal to do any evictions during Covid-19,” said Nissen. “The court can give you an order to evict but you cannot execute it during Covid-19. Even if you have got an order, that group or that particular person has the right to respond because after 48 hours you have to go through court processes.

“There is a court process at the moment with regards to Empolweni, the court case is still on. But the regulations are clear, even if you have an order during Covid-19 you do not act.”

Nissen said the city was in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

“I saw the video, I must tell you it’s horrific. There are no words to describe it,” said Nissen.