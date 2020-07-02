Popular American sailor loses Covid-19 battle in Cape Town

They were enjoying a South African holiday when the country went into lockdown and ended up stranded on their yacht, named Brick House, at the Hout Bay marina.

They kept up their vlog while in lockdown and busied themselves with yacht maintenance.

Although initially upbeat about their lockdown – because they felt they were safer here than in the US – their relatively tranquil stay turned hellish after they both contracted the virus.

Throughout their illness, Rebecca kept up a blog to inform friends and followers around the world - even when Patrick was admitted to Groote Schuur’s intensive care unit.

A crowd-funding campaign was started to raise funds to cover medical costs.

The couple, who had lived aboard their 40-foot (12.2m) yacht for the past 13 years, met during their sailing adventures and were married in 2007.