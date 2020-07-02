South Africa

Two arrested over Free State fraud and money laundering allegations

02 July 2020 - 12:49 By TimesLIVE
Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with corruption, fraud and money laundering allegations.
Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with corruption, fraud and money laundering allegations.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Two suspects were arrested in an early morning operation on Thursday in an investigation related to corruption, fraud and money laundering, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) said.

Col Katlego Mogale said in a statement the allegations relate to a company known as Superior Quality Trading, which also trades as Rekgonne Community Projects.

“During the investigations of the Estina case, it was discovered that there were irregularities in the financial flow analysis,” of a bank account, said Mogale.

In June 2014, Mogale said, Rekgonne Community Projects entered into an agreement with the Free State department of agriculture and rural development to implement all projects on behalf of the department for two years. Between 2012 and 2016, the department is said to have paid more than R244m to the company.

The suspects, a company official aged 55 and a 49-year-old department official who allegedly received a gratification of more than R260,000, are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein regional court on Friday.

The national head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, applauded the investigation team for the arrests.

MORE

Forensics done, NPA ready to act on Estina dairy project

The National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate has obtained all bank statements linked to the Guptas' involvement in the Estina dairy ...
Politics
7 months ago

WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout

The net appears to be closing on a Pretoria factory worker whose bank account ballooned from R12 into the millions after a botched UIF payment and ...
News
8 hours ago

'Greedy' woman stole R3m from two employers and 'spent it on luxuries'

Bridgette Wait, 36, has been sentenced to nine years in jail for 233 counts of fraud, the NPA said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  2. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  5. 'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
X