Warrantless raids in Johannesburg inner city declared invalid by court

A full bench of the high court in Johannesburg has declared that a series of raids conducted in the metro's inner city between June 30 2017 and May 3 2018 was invalid.

The raids were conducted at the behest of the then Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and then provincial police commissioner Gen Deliwe de Lange.

The majority of the 20 raids were authorised in terms of section 13(7) of the South African Police Service Act, while two were conducted without any legal authorisation at all.

This section empowers the police to “cordon-off” an area to “restore public order or ensure the safety of the public”.

The occupiers and the units or rooms they occupy were subjected to warrantless searches by police officers.

The applicants, the more than 2,000 residents of those buildings, sought an order declaring section 13(7) of the act unconstitutional.

They also sought an interdict restraining similar searches of the units or rooms they occupy and of their person in future.

In its judgment on Monday, the court said the blanket authorisations to search and seize were given for an ulterior motive.

It said the raids during which the searches were conducted were intended in large part to achieve objectives other than “to restore public order or ensure the safety of the public in a particular area”.

The court said the first ulterior purpose was to enable department of home affairs officials to search the residents' homes and arrest those suspected to be illegal immigrants without a warrant.

“It is impermissible for immigration officials to carry out random warrantless searches under the guise of s 13(7) of the SAPS Act.”

The court said the second ulterior purpose was to enable the City of Johannesburg to survey the occupants of the buildings occupied by the applicants.

“The motivation for the raids on the applicants' homes did not come from the minister of police but rather from the city, in particular the office of Mr Herman Mashaba, its former mayor.”