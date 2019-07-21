Rehousing a key snag in R20bn plans
21 July 2019 - 00:08
Johannesburg's ambitious plans to upgrade existing apartment blocks in the inner city and build new residential accommodation have already resulted in the issuing of tenders worth R20bn. However, with the need to rehouse existing tenants, the plans may take a long time to come to fruition...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.