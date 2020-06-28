How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers

New tombstones and cafe renovations: this is how the family of a 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 relief funds irregularly paid into his personal bank account by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Tshepang Phohole also gave millions of rands to his father, sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend in what the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) claims was a bid to launder the cash.

The UIF inexplicably paid the money - meant for 1,400 workers from labour brokerage CSG Resources - into Phohole's personal account.

The instant multimillionaire - who works as a packer at a paint company's warehouse in Silverton - was this week described by his mother, Meisie Mojela, as a "good boy" who was caring and compassionate - and who had never before found himself on the wrong side of the law.

From his unremarkable home in Mamelodi West, where he lives with his elderly parents, Phohole is alleged to have distributed the money in what AFU investigators called a graft and money-laundering scheme.