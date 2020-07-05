Mpumalanga teacher suspended for 'appalling assault' of women

A secondary schoolteacher who was caught on video allegedly assaulting two women has been suspended for his “appalling behaviour” by the department of education in Mpumalanga.

“The department is of the view that a person who displays such bad conduct is not fit to stand in front of children to teach hence the instruction to suspend him while awaiting the SA Police Service to investigate his case,” the department said in a statement.

The department said it would write to the SA Council for Educators to request an investigation into the conduct of the teacher and advise what action would be taken.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the teacher’s alleged behaviour.

“This is really bad conduct especially at a time when the nation is inundated by acts of gender-based violence and the murder of women and children,” he said.

“The president of the country has stated categorically that all South Africans need to join hands to fight the scourge of gender-based violence which is raising its ugly head in our beloved nation.

“Ordinarily teachers are leaders of society and are expected to teach our communities about the negative impact of violence and gender-based violence in particular and lead by example in this national agenda at all times.

“To suggest that we are disappointed by the conduct of this teacher will be an understatement as we are really appalled by this behaviour,” said Majuba.

The department welcomed the arrest of the teacher and said justice must take its course.