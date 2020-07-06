Obvs! Sedgwick's Old Brown Sherry is not a cure for Covid-19, warns brewer

Old Brown Sherry is not a cure for Covid-19, as claimed in viral social media posts.

Rumours have been circulating on social media in which is it claimed that not only does a glass of Sedgwick's Old Brown Sherry “make your blood warm”, it also kills the deadly coronavirus.

The rumours started circulating after a WhatsApp voice note was shared online.

In the voice note, a Xhosa-speaking woman in the Eastern Cape claimed that a child, who had been very ill from Covid-19, was “cured” after having a sip from their uncle's alcohol stash.