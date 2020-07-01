Alcohol has 'clogged' SA trauma units: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says trauma units have been “clogged” with patients since the lifting of the alcohol ban.

At the same time, he said, during the ban the illicit trade of alcohol led to other serious problems that were a danger to people's health.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during an event the presidency referred to as a “presidential imbizo”, where members of the public were able to interact with him via social media and a phone line.

Responding to a question on why the curfew and alcohol ban had been lifted, the president said alcohol was a matter that was discussed “extensively” by the national coronavirus command council.

“The rationale was that you could not keep some areas of South African economic activities closed forever and you needed to reach a stage where we would be able to lift those so that our lives could carry on, but at the same time under restrictions,” he said.