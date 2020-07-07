South Africa

Bodies found dumped near Bloemfontein military base

07 July 2020 - 10:55 By Naledi Shange
The bodies of two men have been found near a military base in Bloemfontein.
The bodies of two men have been found near a military base in Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two bodies were found dumped near a military base in Brandwag, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday, said ER24 paramedics who had been summoned to the scene by police.

“On arrival, medics found the body of a man lying some distance in the veld. Unfortunately, the man had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” ER24 said.

“While medics were busy with the first deceased, the body of a second man was found a short distance away,” it said.

He too had been dead for some time.

The cause of their deaths is being investigated.

READ MORE:

Daveyton in shock as bodies pile up

Bodies continue piling up in the Daveyton policing area on the East Rand, with six people found dead in one week.
News
2 weeks ago

Body of woman with hands, feet tied found in bag on Golden Highway

The body of a woman was found in a big red bag on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, police said.
News
3 weeks ago

Man accused of murdering mother, dumping body in drum of cement

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother and dumped her body in a drum of cement, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X