GamersLIVE

PUBG Mobile gets 15-minute Livik map

07 July 2020 - 10:44 By Christine King
Multiplayer. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.
Multiplayer. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.
Image: Supplied

Livik is a new, Nordic-themed map for PUBG Mobile that should see you chowing down on that chicken dinner in 15 minutes or less.

Specifically created with Mobile in mind, Livik is a 2km by 2km map for maximum 52 players, making for a far more compact PUBG experience. The map also comes with its own, exclusive weapons (the P: 90 SMG and the Mk 12 marksman rifle) as well as the new Monster Truck vehicle for traversing the rocky terrain with ease. An upcoming event will add Experimental Trial Weapon Crates that will include stat-boosted weapons for increased carnage.

The Livik map is part of patch 0.19.0 for iOS (about 2.13GB) and Android (about 1.84GB). Update between July 7 and 13 and you’ll get 2,888 BP, 100 AG currency, and the Nightmare Helmet, just for showing up. Players on different versions won’t be able to play together, so update as soon as you can.

This patch also contains a whole host of new gameplay features and improvements; check out the full patch notes over here.

The Livik map is still in beta, so expect adjustments to its look and feel over time.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform.
News
4 days ago

Sea of Thieves is starting limited testing of custom servers

Announced in a recent developer post by executive producer Joe Neate, Sea of Thieves will soon allow “selected creators and community groups” to ...
News
1 week ago

Start your week spooked with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope gameplay

Creepy woodland crafts, ineffectual torches, singing children: it’s like horror bingo.
News
1 week ago

Call of Duty: Warzone gets limited-time, 200-player Quads today

By the time you’re reading this, a 36GB+ update should have arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that, amongst other things, adds limited-time, ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X