PUBG Mobile gets 15-minute Livik map

Livik is a new, Nordic-themed map for PUBG Mobile that should see you chowing down on that chicken dinner in 15 minutes or less.

Specifically created with Mobile in mind, Livik is a 2km by 2km map for maximum 52 players, making for a far more compact PUBG experience. The map also comes with its own, exclusive weapons (the P: 90 SMG and the Mk 12 marksman rifle) as well as the new Monster Truck vehicle for traversing the rocky terrain with ease. An upcoming event will add Experimental Trial Weapon Crates that will include stat-boosted weapons for increased carnage.

The Livik map is part of patch 0.19.0 for iOS (about 2.13GB) and Android (about 1.84GB). Update between July 7 and 13 and you’ll get 2,888 BP, 100 AG currency, and the Nightmare Helmet, just for showing up. Players on different versions won’t be able to play together, so update as soon as you can.

This patch also contains a whole host of new gameplay features and improvements; check out the full patch notes over here.

The Livik map is still in beta, so expect adjustments to its look and feel over time.