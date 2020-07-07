South Africa

Trucks block Joburg highway despite court ban on protest against foreign drivers

07 July 2020 - 11:02 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Metro police officers cleared the M2 Benrose after two trucks blocked the road on Tuesday.
Metro police officers cleared the M2 Benrose after two trucks blocked the road on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) cleared the M2 highway in Benrose on Tuesday as signs emerged of a planned "shutdown" protest against the employment of foreigners in the trucking industry.

“Two trucks were obstructing traffic about an hour ago, but officers managed to clear the road. Traffic is flowing now,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar.

The trucking industry has been marred by violence and vandalism as organisations, said to be representing the interests of South African truck drivers, demand that government takes action against the employment of foreigners.

TimesLIVE reported there were several instances of trucks being set alight on Sunday night.

The incidents were reported on the N1, N3 and N7.

The National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry said in a statement that an interdict had been granted by the South Gauteng High Court against planned protests or a "national shutdown" on Tuesday against the employment of foreigners.

SA Trucker tweeted on Tuesday: "One truck was petrol bombed in Wadeville, GP, last night while two trucks [reportedly] burnt at Vosloorus, and another was stoned. All this happened before midnight."

This is a developing story.

MORE

Emerging truckers group denies being behind violence at Mpumalanga mines

The Truckers Association of South Africa (Tasa) on Thursday rubbished claims that it was behind a spate of violence at Mpumalanga mines.
News
7 months ago

Coal trucks torched, drivers assaulted on way to Eskom power station

Four coal trucks were torched near an Eskom power station in Mpumalanga on Monday evening
News
8 months ago

'National truck shutdown' looms over hiring of foreign drivers

Tensions within the trucking industry have again flared up as rumours of a possible national shutdown began to surface on Monday
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  3. Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class News
  4. Probe called into R4.8m Covid info campaign News
  5. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X