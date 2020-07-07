Trucks block Joburg highway despite court ban on protest against foreign drivers
Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) cleared the M2 highway in Benrose on Tuesday as signs emerged of a planned "shutdown" protest against the employment of foreigners in the trucking industry.
“Two trucks were obstructing traffic about an hour ago, but officers managed to clear the road. Traffic is flowing now,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar.
#TruckShutdown [07/07, 07:50] JHB - M2 blocked— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) July 7, 2020
[07/07, 07:52] Corner of Vickers road and the M2 highway pic.twitter.com/3c6zpRNVd6
The trucking industry has been marred by violence and vandalism as organisations, said to be representing the interests of South African truck drivers, demand that government takes action against the employment of foreigners.
TimesLIVE reported there were several instances of trucks being set alight on Sunday night.
The incidents were reported on the N1, N3 and N7.
Protest on the corners of Vickers Rd and the M2 Highway at City Deep Truck Stop. Protesters are targeting trucks, please avoid when in area. pic.twitter.com/g2p99DL5Hq— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) July 7, 2020
The National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry said in a statement that an interdict had been granted by the South Gauteng High Court against planned protests or a "national shutdown" on Tuesday against the employment of foreigners.
SA Trucker tweeted on Tuesday: "One truck was petrol bombed in Wadeville, GP, last night while two trucks [reportedly] burnt at Vosloorus, and another was stoned. All this happened before midnight."
Despite being interdicted the South African truck drivers strike against employment of foreigners seems to be going on with reports of petrol bomb attacks on trucks in Gauteng and Mpumalanga just a few hours ago pic.twitter.com/IDhtcq3ZMB— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) July 6, 2020
This is a developing story.