South Africa

Body spotted on Table Mountain believed to be that of missing runner

Rescue helicopter dispatched to the scene after the body was sighted at 3pm

08 July 2020 - 15:12 By Aron Hyman
Table Mountain blanketed in mist.
Table Mountain blanketed in mist.
Image: Claire Keeton

Search and rescue teams believe they have spotted the body of a person fitting the description of Cape Town trail runner Ken Stephen.

The body was spotted on the mountain slopes below Table Mountain’s Africa Face.

“The body of a person who had the same description of clothes as the person who went missing was spotted on the front of the mountain below Africa Face,” said Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais.

He said a rescue helicopter was dispatched after rescue teams made the sighting just before 3pm on Wednesday.

Stephen, a 36-year-old trail runner, has been missing since Monday after he reportedly went for a run at about 3pm. Search and rescue teams started the search at midnight on Monday and by Wednesday hundreds of volunteers had joined in.

Marais said his phone was geo-located on the slopes below Lion’s Head throughout the day on Tuesday, but a search of the area above Nettleton Road using dogs and a helicopter proved fruitless.

The spot where his phone was last located is a relatively far distance from where the body was spotted, which is a contour path below a massive piece of sheer cliff below the cable car station.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Volunteers flock to join search for Table Mountain trail-runner

Nearly 300 people have volunteered to continue the search for Cape Town trail-runner Ken Stephen, who disappeared on Table Mountain on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Helicopter, search teams comb Table Mountain for missing trail runner

A helicopter and 16 search and rescue crews are looking for a trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Search scaled back for hiker missing in Drakensberg

The search for a Centurion man who has been missing for days in the Drakensberg has been scaled back‚ with police and military personnel withdrawn ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  4. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
X