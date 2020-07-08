South Africa

Gauteng to become SA's Covid-19 hotspot by tonight: Zweli Mkhize

Gauteng's Covid-19 infections more than 70,000 as death toll nears 500

08 July 2020 - 15:06 By Nonkululeko Njilo and Zimasa Matiwane
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng has reached 71,488, the provincial government said on Wednesday.
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng has reached 71,488, the provincial government said on Wednesday. 
Image: 123rf/Sasirin Pamai

Gauteng will become the country's Covid-19 epicentre by Wednesday night.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was addressing the National Assembly on the impact of the coronavirus on SA on Wednesday afternoon.

“We expect that Gauteng will have the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases when we next make the announcement, making it the epicentre in the country," Mkhize said.

He said it was "no longer just announcing the numbers". He said the virus now had a name, face and house address attached to it.

"It is our fathers, our mothers, our brothers, our sisters ... who are infected. It is affecting every part of our lives. The storm we have warned about is now arriving," he said.

Gauteng recorded 4,597 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

This has taken the number of confirmed cases to 71,488.

Wits prof and health MEC Bandile Masuku butt heads over Gauteng's readiness for Covid-19 'storm'

Wits professor Alex van den Heever has criticised Gauteng for failing to prepare for “the storm”, saying the province lacked a strategic plan to ...
News
5 hours ago

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 21,414 people had recovered, while 478 had died.

In total, 36,828 people have been traced after coming into contact with those who tested positive.

Kekana said 23,103 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and are therefore deisolated. 

Currently, 3,167 of people are in private or public hospitals.

Johannesburg has 33,750 infections, 236 deaths and 12,617 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni has 15,807 cases, 79 deaths and 4,417 recoveries.

Tshwane has 11,481 cases, 72 deaths and 2,815 recoveries. 

Sedibeng and the West Rand remain the only districts with less than 5,000 cases and death tolls of lower than 50. 

However, a total of 2,705 cases remain unallocated. 

“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law-enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” said Kekana.

MORE

‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor Shabir Madhi

University of the Witwatersrand Professor Shabir Madhi says airborne transmission of Covid-19 is a reality.
News
7 hours ago

He was 36 and healthy, but Covid-19 put him in a coma for 3 weeks

When Glen Sandler caught Covid-19, it nearly killed him.
News
9 hours ago

300 extra nurses to help with Gauteng's serious cases, more ventilators coming

Gauteng has boosted its health care services with an additional 300 nurses to help arrest the surge in Covid-19 cases.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  4. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X