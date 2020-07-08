Gauteng to become SA's Covid-19 hotspot by tonight: Zweli Mkhize

Gauteng will become the country's Covid-19 epicentre by Wednesday night.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was addressing the National Assembly on the impact of the coronavirus on SA on Wednesday afternoon.

“We expect that Gauteng will have the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases when we next make the announcement, making it the epicentre in the country," Mkhize said.

He said it was "no longer just announcing the numbers". He said the virus now had a name, face and house address attached to it.

"It is our fathers, our mothers, our brothers, our sisters ... who are infected. It is affecting every part of our lives. The storm we have warned about is now arriving," he said.

Gauteng recorded 4,597 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

This has taken the number of confirmed cases to 71,488.