Hawks general cleared of interfering in Gupta bribery case, say lawyer, union

Hawks Maj-Gen Zinhle Mnonopi, who was accused by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas of trying to make his corruption complaint against Ajay Gupta disappear, has apparently been cleared in an internal probe.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi would not comment to DispatchLIVE, saying the Hawks were “not in a position” to talk about an internal human resources matter.

But the SA Police Union (Sapu) said Mnonopi was now in the clear.

Her legal representative also told DispatchLIVE she had been cleared of all counts against her.

Mnonopi was suspended amid allegations that she tried to wreck a bribery case laid by Jonas against Ajay Gupta.

Jonas told the Zondo commission in 2018 that Mnonopi had referred to the case as a “DA matter” and told him she wanted to “kill” the case.

This follows Jonas's claim that Gupta offered him a cabinet post and a R600m bribe.

Mnonopi filed an affidavit with the commission disputing Jonas’s claims.

She accused him of defeating the ends of justice by failing to report the matter on time.