Lobby group welcomes watchdog's stance on business interruption claims

Insurance Claims Africa has welcomed the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's pronouncement that the lockdown cannot be used to reject insurance claims.

The authority on Thursday expressed concern about the behaviour of some insurers who are deliberately avoiding paying business interruption claims where no grounds exist to do so.

Insurance Claims Africa — a specialist public loss adjustment company representing more than 500 businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in their battle to get large insurers to pay out on Covid-19 business interruption insurance claims — said the authority's pronouncement was a step in the right direction.

ICA said insurers have been rejecting business interruption claims, even though the claimants have extensions that cover infectious and contagious notifiable diseases.