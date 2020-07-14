South Africa

Police launch search for missing UKZN medical student

14 July 2020 - 11:03 By Suthentira Govender
Sixth-year UKZN medical student Sbonelo Dhladhla has been missing for more than three weeks.
Sixth-year UKZN medical student Sbonelo Dhladhla has been missing for more than three weeks.
Image: via Facebook

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student who has been missing for more than three weeks.

The university put out a missing person alert on its social media platforms for sixth-year student Sbonelo Dhladhla on Sunday.

According to the alert he was last seen at his Port Shepstone flat on June 23, wearing a pair of black shorts, a white vest and flip flops.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said he was reported missing on July 3.

“He is still missing. He was staying in Port Shepstone as he was on practical training at a hospital there.”

Mbele said Dhladhla hailed from Empangeni.

The university has urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Sgt Renaye Naidoo on 0643596613.

MORE

Body found on Table Mountain is that of missing runner: search and rescue

Search and rescue teams on Wednesday recovered the body of missing Cape Town trail runner Ken Stephen.
News
5 days ago

Durban man nabbed after 'preying' on families of high-profile kidnap victims

After two years on the run a conman was finally arrested for having allegedly preyed on desperate families, including that of slain Sydenham boy ...
News
2 weeks ago

'My child is missing': mom's anguished search for daughter, 3, ends in tragedy

Three-year-old Ansia Kheha was eating a meal at home just a few blocks away from where her mother was setting up a street stall, but she wandered off ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X