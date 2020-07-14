Police launch search for missing UKZN medical student

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student who has been missing for more than three weeks.

The university put out a missing person alert on its social media platforms for sixth-year student Sbonelo Dhladhla on Sunday.

According to the alert he was last seen at his Port Shepstone flat on June 23, wearing a pair of black shorts, a white vest and flip flops.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said he was reported missing on July 3.

“He is still missing. He was staying in Port Shepstone as he was on practical training at a hospital there.”

Mbele said Dhladhla hailed from Empangeni.

The university has urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Sgt Renaye Naidoo on 0643596613.