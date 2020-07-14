SA passes UK's Covid-19 infections, with 10,000 new cases in 24 hours

South Africa recorded 10,496 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, as the number of infections countrywide surges towards the 300,000 mark.

The country now has 298,292 positive cases, taking it above the UK to become the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of caseload.

Figures announced by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday night reveal Gauteng recorded 3,357 new cases and continued to be the virus epicentre in SA. KZN also recorded more than 3,000 new cases.

Gauteng has 107,070 infections, followed by the Western Cape (80,199), the Eastern Cape (53,959) and KwaZulu-Natal (30,587).