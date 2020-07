A group of ex-Proteas‚ domestic players and coaches has come out in support of Lungi Ngidi after his stance on Black Lives Matter.

They include Makhaya Ntini‚ Vernon Philander‚ Ashwell Prince‚ Paul Adams‚ JP Duminy‚ Charl Langeveldt and Herschelle Gibbs.

​• FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT