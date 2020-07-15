You're smoking your socks: Fita has 'no grounds for appealing tobacco ban'

None of the grounds for appeal the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has put forward bear any reasonable prospects for success, a lawyer representing the government has argued.

Fita is seeking leave to appeal against a Pretoria high court ruling that dismissed its challenge of the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

Marumo Moerane SC, for the state, argued in a virtual hearing on Wednesday that Fita’s application had not met the tests for leave to appeal.

“The minister [co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma] has done that which is reasonably necessary to save lives and fulfil her constitutional obligations,” Moerane argued.

He said measures that served to reduce the strain on the country's health-care system must be considered to be “strictly necessary”.