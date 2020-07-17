'It’s as if your loved one is a leper': Ndileka Mandela on Covid-19 burials

“The pallbearers are dressed in full PPE from head to toe. The casket is in an enclosed casing inside the hearse. It's as if your loved one is a leper, as if the fumes from the mortal remains can escape,” Ndileka wrote.

“Your loved one is wrapped in a plastic inside the casket, they can't be dressed in clothes you'd have wanted them to. The clothes are laid on top of their plastic encased mortal remains,” she said.

Ndileka said they understood that all of this was necessary, adding that the process had been explained to them. She also acknowledged the tough job of pallbearers, saying she had a newfound respect for them.