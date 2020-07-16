Cyril Ramaphosa lauds Mandela family for disclosing Zindzi had Covid-19

“At such a time, what we need most in our lives is to show love and to show care. This gesture is the final act of solidarity in the life of a woman who devoted her life to the cause of her fellow South Africans.

“Zindzi has departed this life but her legacy will live on in our minds and in our hearts.”

Born in 1960 to a couple at the forefront of the fight against apartheid, Ramaphosa said Zindzi grew up to be a courageous freedom fighter in her own right.

He said she would be fondly remembered for the defiant manner in which she read out a famous letter at a rally in Soweto in 1985 from her then imprisoned father, rejecting an offer of conditional release by former apartheid president PW Botha.

“It was at this very moment that Zindzi's courage, bravery and leadership talents were displayed for all to see,” said Ramaphosa.

“She captured the hearts and the minds of all freedom-loving South Africans as the message was broadcast to the world. Through her reading of Madiba's letter, the articulation and her defiant posture ignited the people of our country.

“As a young women, she motivated our people to go on with the fight against the oppressors. She literally fired up all us — not only those of us who were in that stadium, but she fired up the entire nation.”

Zindzi is due to be laid to rest on Friday in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, next to her mother.