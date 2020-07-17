South Africa

SA records 13,373 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

17 July 2020 - 21:06 By Naledi Shange
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic on Friday evening.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize gave an update on the coronavirus pandemic on Friday evening.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Malov

There have been 135 Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours in SA.

The cumulative number of infections as of Thursday evening was 337,594, which saw the country retain its status as the sixth worst-hit nation in terms of caseload on Worldometer, ahead of Mexico, Chile, Spain, the UK and Iran.

The number of infections tracked in SA over the past 24 hours was 13,373.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday evening that the total number of deaths in the country had reached 4,804.

There have been 178,183 recoveries across the country.

A breakdown of Covid-19 cases by province as of July 17 2020.
A breakdown of Covid-19 cases by province as of July 17 2020.
Image: Ministry of health

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2,373,053 with 48,130 new tests conducted since the last report on Thursday.

Despite the surge in cases in some provinces, SA remains among the lowest when it comes to the number of fatalities per one million of the population out of the top 10 nations tracked by Worldometer.

Mkhize also announced that the recommended isolation period for patients with confirmed Covid-19 infection had been reduced from 14 to 10 days.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who is diabetic and recovering from Covid-19, on Friday urged “high risk” groups, such as people over 55 and those with a chronic condition, to take suitable precautions to protect themselves.

“Diabetics are particularly vulnerable to severe illness once they become symptomatic and require earlier care and intervention for a better health outcome,” he said in a statement.

“Research in the province has shown us that many diabetics are only tested for Covid-19 when they arrive at the hospital with severe symptoms such as shortness of breath. My message to all diabetics today is that if you have any symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.”

MORE

COVID-19 SURVIVORS | Mom suffered from depression and dad is paralysed - but they beat the virus

'Depression was worse than Covid... and we don't believe in giving up'
News
9 hours ago

'I trust the science': Wits professors on the line in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Senior clinicians in the faculty of health sciences at Wits University have volunteered to participate in SA’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 positive pregnant woman loses baby

Marzanne Lennox and her husband Thomas were going to name their miracle baby Jensen. Plans for the baby shower were under way and everyone in the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. How to know when you need a hospital for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news
  5. ‘Mommy please pray for me,’ son’s last words to mom before dying in horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X