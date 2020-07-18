South Africa

Two killed, seven wounded in shooting in cargo area outside OR Tambo airport

18 July 2020 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
Two people were shot dead and seven others wounded in a shooting in the cargo area outside OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon. Stock photo.
Two people were shot dead and seven others wounded in a shooting in the cargo area outside OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Two men were shot dead and seven others wounded in an alleged robbery at the cargo area outside OR Tambo Airport in Kempton Park on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly before 2pm to find several local authorities already in attendance.

“On closer inspection, medics found several men, believed to be suspects, lying inside and outside the premises.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Seven other men were assessed and found to have sustained gunshot wounds, leaving them in moderate to serious conditions,” said Meiring.

The victims were treated for their injuries and transported under the supervision of local authorities to a nearby hospital, he added.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

MORE

IPHC shooting case halted by coronavirus at Westonaria court

The court case of 41 people arrested in connection with an armed attack at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) at the weekend did not ...
News
2 days ago

Four wounded, one killed during shooting near Ellis Park

Four people were shot and wounded and one shot dead during a shoot-out between suspected criminals and Johannesburg metro police on Tuesday
News
3 days ago

Cop, soldier and lawyer among 41 arrested for church shooting

A police officer, a member of the defence force and a lawyer are among 41 people arrested for a fatal hostage drama at the International Pentecostal ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa
  2. Zindzi Mandela: 'Kind, loving and true to herself,' says son Zondwa South Africa
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral South Africa
  5. Validity period of expired car licences extended by another three months news

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X