South Africa

East London's popular Mandela lookalike loses Covid-19 fight

19 July 2020 - 16:01 By Bhongo Jacob
Nelson Mandela lookalike Ayanda Mbatyhothi has died.
Nelson Mandela lookalike Ayanda Mbatyhothi has died.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Prominent Eastern Cape community activist and Nelson Mandela lookalike Ayanda Mbatyothi, 46, has succumbed to a Covid-19 related illness, his wife Noludwe Kanandawo confirmed.

He was popularly known as the “Young Madiba” across the country.

She said: “He was sick two weeks ago and was sent to a doctor who referred him to Frere Hospital. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus and also had an underlying condition.”

Mbatyothi started impersonating Mandela in 1994 during the ANC's election campaign. He had also starred in Leon Schuster’s blockbuster Mama Jack, and also played the role of Madiba in Duma Ndlovu and Shado Twala's stage play about SA's democracy, which toured Switzerland in 2004.

Buffalo City Metro ward 8 councillor Ayanda Mapisa said Mbatyothi's death was a blow to the community. “He really impersonated Nelson Mandela in everything, he had Madiba's humility and spirit. He hosted Christmas parties for the elderly in our community and he was recently planning on distributing sanitisers in Duncan Village.”

Mbathyothi leaves behind three children aged 21, 12 and 10. He will be buried in Alice.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

SA's legendary casting queen Moonyeenn Lee dies from Covid-19 complications

SA casting director and agent Moonyeenn Lee has died in Johannesburg due to complications caused by the coronavirus, her company announced on Sunday.
News
1 hour ago

Families pay tribute to their loved ones

Family and friends of those who've succumbed to Covid-19 pay tribute to their loved ones.
News
1 week ago

Covid-19 survivors | Scars and pain after beating a dread virus

For some, the worst part of testing positive was the possibility that they might never see their loved ones again.
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  2. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa
  3. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  4. Zindzi Mandela: 'Kind, loving and true to herself,' says son Zondwa South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X