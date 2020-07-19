Covid-19 survivors | Scars and pain after beating a dread virus

'Even after 20-odd days, I feel I’m not fully there'

“A storm in your system” is how Johannesburg Catholic priest Father Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu describes Covid-19.

As someone with comorbidities, Ndlovu said he had been concerned about contracting the virus. He said it started with flu-like symptoms, but after completing a course of antibiotics and still not getting better, he got tested.

When he received a text message confirming he was positive, Ndlovu said many thoughts raced through his head.

“I’m alone in my house and get a text that says positive. I didn’t know what to do and was not sure if I was losing my breath or was having a panic attack. It was an hour or so of everything going wild.”He chose to go public with his infection.

“On some days even talking on the phone was hard and I had to sound OK when I spoke to those who called because everyone is going through their own thing at the moment,” he said.

In the first few days of his quarantine, he said he had to go to Milpark Hospital for a consultation as his vital signs were very low. He said he spent about five hours at the hospital waiting to be helped.

“What is happening in our hospitals is frightening. Ambulances were queueing, doctors had their hands full. “Even after 20-odd days, I feel I’m not fully there. There is a certain clumsiness that I know is unlike me and my speech is sometimes delayed.”

Though he is feeling much better, he said he still struggles to go out because he feels anxious. Not being able to give pastoral support to his parishioners is the hardest part because he had previously ministered to families that tested positive. — Belinda Pheto