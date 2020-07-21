Bouquets of flowers lift spirits of nurses working on Covid-19 front line

Health-care workers at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg were honoured on Tuesday for their bravery and service during the coronavirus pandemic in Gauteng.

They emerged from the hospital to be greeted by 250 potted bouquets of Cyclamen flowers - spelling out the word "heroes".

Staff working on the front line against the virus said they appreciated the gesture from two NPOs, Ubuntu Beds and Together We Bloom.

Dealing with the impact of the pandemic has not been rosy for many of them, who are isolated from their families while treating patients and keeping the hospital functioning.

“I am alone, but not lonely.” This was the mantra repeated by midwife Phili Twala to keep herself sane - but she said they eventually rang hollow.