Police bring in reinforcements as Cape Town buckles under land invasion violence

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo pleaded with communities not to attack emergency services staff after an attack on paramedic on Tuesday.

“I strongly condemn the senseless attack of EMS staff that happened in Khayelitsha yesterday. It is critical for our people to realise that safety of communities is directly linked to the safety of our health personnel,” she said. “Sadly, these attacks often occur in extremely vulnerable communities where emergency services are needed most. I urge all residents to protect EMS personnel while they are rendering this very important service.

“This cannot be solely left in the hands of the police. It will take a whole of society approach to create a safe environment that will enable people to access the health care they need.”

Winde said the land invasions and protests “appeared to be co-ordinated efforts by a select few to profit from these attacks and invasions”.

“The Western Cape department of human settlements is committed to assisting those with housing needs, who have followed the procedures to register on our housing database,” he said. “We will not allow those who are breaking the law and inciting violence to jump the housing queue ahead of people who have legitimate claims, and who have followed all the correct processes.”

Winde claimed the violence was being stoked by a small group of people and called on the police and police minister Bheki Cele to “treat these actions with the seriousness they deserve”.

Human settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said the land invaders were attempting to jump the housing queue, and community safety MEC Albert Fritz said the attacks were politically motivated.

“It is evident that a smaller group of inciters is leading these protests and pretending to speak for the masses. In doing so, they are preying on the most vulnerable in society who will suffer the from the infrastructure and services lost,” said Fritz.

