Government clarifies 'incorrect' tweet on sale of ciggie and booze ban during lockdown

The government has backtracked on an “incorrect” tweet regarding the ban on cigarettes and alcohol sales during the lockdown.

On Wednesday, the government said the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes would remain in place throughout the lockdown period.

“The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and wellbeing of our people,” it said on its official Twitter account.

The now-deleted tweet caused concern over the government’s confusing messages and resulted in an outrage online.

Many, including Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni slammed the tweet for contradicting the government’s previous position.