Politics

In Quotes| Bheki Cele issues warning on public drinking and buying illegal booze during ban

16 July 2020 - 08:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Police minister Bheki Cele put his foot down about drinking during level 3 lockdown.
Police minister Bheki Cele put his foot down about drinking during level 3 lockdown.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Police minister Bheki Cele has warned that drinking of alcohol in public will result in prosecution.

Speaking during the justice, crime prevention, and security cluster briefing, Cele said alcohol was allowed to be consumed in private but cannot be transported or consumed in public places.

Here are five critical quotes from Cele.

Private consumption

“Alcohol may be consumed in private but it may not be transported, sold or dispensed at any liquor outlet, whether bottle store, bar, shebeen or restaurant.

“People are allowed to drink alcohol in private, inside their homes or their yards but not in public spaces, on pavements or in their vehicles.”

Drinking with neighbours

“You cannot take your alcohol next door and drink there. Cele can’t go to Mthembu. Cele must drink by Cele and Mthembu by Mthembu.

“Once you come together that’s a gathering. As you have said, if you drink in the car on the road, that’s public. If you really want to drink in a car, park it in the garage. You can drink there.” 

Convictions

“Law enforcement officials have been instructed to act resolutely to enforce compliance with the regulations, arresting those who breach the regulations and ensuring that they are successfully prosecuted.

“Convictions will result in either fines or jail terms depending on the discretion of the court.”

Don't buy illegal booze

“The cluster is appealing to the public not to buy any alcohol during this time as all alcohol sales are now illegal. If anyone is caught doing so, they will also be prosecuted.

“The cluster is urging communities to work with law enforcement agencies and officials to continue reporting anyone transgressing the regulations. It is critical to remember too that the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, and e-cigarettes remains prohibited at this time and subject to the same sanctions as those found selling alcohol.

No after tears

“The cluster has noticed an increase in social gatherings before and after funerals. The night vigil before the burial and the so-called 'after tears' following the burial, remain prohibited gatherings. No alcohol may be consumed at the actual funeral either.

“Please, don’t make us arrest people at funerals. It is a painful thing to do. If you go to funerals and drink there, organisers and the family will have to take care that it doesn’t happen.”

MORE

WATCH | ‘Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban

We took to the streets of Cape Town to find out what people thought about the latest alcohol ban.
News
1 day ago

'Inexcusable' to fill hospital beds with alcohol-related cases: Zweli Mkhize

It will be inexcusable to end up with beds in hospitals being blocked by patients who are casualties of alcohol abuse and compromising the lives of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Scientists urged government to tighten alcohol regulations before outright ban

Top scientists advised the government to impose stricter measures to curb alcohol abuse before an outright ban.
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Public enterprises welcomes Treasury's letter of support for SAA Business
  2. WATCH | MEC Sindiswa Gomba 'blames' apartheid for R10m medical scooter saga Politics
  3. Covid-19 lockdown delays Julius Malema gun case Politics
  4. Eastern Cape MEC says 'stressed cadreship' speech was about following due ... Politics
  5. Justice minister Ronald Lamola on masks, non-compliance and criminal records Politics

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X