Covid-19 forces Catholic newspaper to close just 3 months shy of 100th birthday
The economic shock of Covid-19 has forced yet another community newspaper to close down.
SA’s catholic weekly newspaper, The Southern Cross, will be retrenching all its staff at the end of the July, and explore the possibility of going digital, just three months shy of its 100th birthday.
“Like so many other businesses and institutions, the coronavirus crisis and the resultant crashing economy have wrought havoc with our capacity to continue operation as before.
“Our financial reserves are exhausted, and with churches still not reopening, or doing so under heavy restrictions, there is no immediate prospect of assured income which might allow us to retain our staff.”
The company said its loyal staff, customers and the church had made a number of sacrifices to keep the publication afloat since the start of the lockdown, but it was not sufficient.
“All this has sustained the staff over the past few months. As we clear our desks, we take with us the memory of much goodwill which will soothe many painful wounds.
“And until the end, we shall pray for a funding miracle by which we may return to these desks,” the publication said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gunther Simmermacher, editor of the publication, said the closure was heartbreaking.
“This is happening so close before our 100th anniversary, in mid October, something we had planned towards. That’s heartbreaking. It is heartbreaking that we won’t reach our anniversary by publishing our weekly newspaper which has come out since October 1919 ...
“Cruelly, coming at a moment when our staff members were worried about the future, for themselves and for the newspaper they love — was offset by the signs of support offered by many others,” he said.
Simmermacher said three retrenched staff members will continue to bring out a weekly Southern Cross, in digital format, while working on a freelance basis, at substantial financial sacrifice.
However, the publication is looking at the possibility of relaunching as a monthly magazine where subscriptions will be converted to and will continue to serve as a hub for news.
“Indeed, discussions were already under way, before the coronavirus changed everything, to turn the newspaper into a magazine. That was a project for 2021. Circumstances — and, we believe, the Holy Spirit — have accelerated that plan
“Of course, this is a mammoth task. It will require funding, so we ask our generous readers to keep supporting The Southern Cross,” he said.
The publication said it hoped for large-scale funding to allow them to to run this publication with full-time staff and financial security.