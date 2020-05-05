South Africa

Iconic SA magazines to fold as Caxton pulls the plug

05 May 2020 - 13:13 By ERNEST MABUZA
Magazines that have been household names in SA for decades will soon cease publication as Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers have decided to close their magazine division.
Magazines that have been household names in SA for decades will soon cease publication as Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers have decided to close their magazine division.
Image: CTP Publishers

Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers on Tuesday said it had decided, in principle, to close its magazine division. This affects at least 10 magazines, some of which are household names in SA that have been in circulation for decades.

The board said on Tuesday it had begun withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

The titles affected are Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

The board said the steady and continuous reduction in advertising spend in the magazine sector as well as the decline in circulation revenues had, over a number of years, significantly reduced the viability of the magazine business.

“Further, the negative impact of the recent Covid-19 lockdown on general economic activity and, as a consequence, on the ability of the business to trade normally in what were already difficult trading conditions for magazine publishers, has made this decision unavoidable.”

Covid-19 'kills' Cosmopolitan publisher founded by Jane Raphaely

Covid-19 has plunged a dagger into the heart of magazine publisher Associated Media, CEO Julia Raphaely said on Thursday
News
4 days ago

The company said the Covid-19 lockdown had seen a significant downscaling of activities by all of the group’s clients. The high level of cancellations of advertising in the period leading up and over the lockdown had already had a major impact on trading.

It said this was worsened by the concern that this revenue will be permanently lost and will place serious extra pressure on the magazine business and the group as a whole.

“As such, the significantly reduced revenue exacerbated by the potential long-term impacts of Covid-19, combined with reducing circulations, are insufficient to sustain the business in the short and long term.”

In view of these challenges, the group had decided in principle to close its magazine division.

The board said the company was in the process of consulting its employees. The group was also keen to engage with any other parties and publishers who would be interested in taking over any of its titles.

MORE

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY | SA editors concerned about Covid-19's financial threat to media

This while dozens of journalists have died of Covid-19 across the world
Politics
1 day ago

Declare books essential goods and help build literacy during the lockdown

Over a week ago the world marked World Book Day, an initiative that promotes reading, publishing and copyright.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'It's going to have a devastating effect': Jobs axe hangs over half of SA's workforce

For business owner Lucy Markewicz, sending her nine staff to join the unemployment line - knowing that many were breadwinners with no safety net - ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Public pushed to the edge of despair by lockdown rules as UN warns of 'toxic ... News
  4. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  5. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
No beer? No problem! CT man uses drone to collect beer from friend
X