Iconic SA magazines to fold as Caxton pulls the plug

Caxton and CTP Publishers & Printers on Tuesday said it had decided, in principle, to close its magazine division. This affects at least 10 magazines, some of which are household names in SA that have been in circulation for decades.

The board said on Tuesday it had begun withdrawing from magazine publishing and associated businesses.

The titles affected are Bona, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, Woman & Home and Your Family.

The board said the steady and continuous reduction in advertising spend in the magazine sector as well as the decline in circulation revenues had, over a number of years, significantly reduced the viability of the magazine business.

“Further, the negative impact of the recent Covid-19 lockdown on general economic activity and, as a consequence, on the ability of the business to trade normally in what were already difficult trading conditions for magazine publishers, has made this decision unavoidable.”