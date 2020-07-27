Four months of lockdown: one shock graphic shows SA's dramatic Covid-19 surge

There are now 445,433 Covid-19 cases and 6,769 deaths in SA as the country marks four months since it went into lockdown on March 27 in an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

The lockdown measures were implemented three weeks after the country's first Covid-19 case was confirmed on March 5.

Worldwide engineering recently shared a data visualisation of how SA has managed its fight against Covid-19 since April. It paints a shocking picture of how the country has been thrust from being among the least affected countries globally to one of the most affected countries alongside the US, Brazil, India and Russia.

The data used by the site is from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).