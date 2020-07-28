WATCH | 'I could feel the cement spatter around me': Centurion church members relive horror service

Celebration turned to chaos as the Sunday service at Querencia ministries in Centurion turned into a shoot-out that left two dead.

Rochelle Roets was seated next to the church door as three armed men entered the building.

“I stood next to the door where they came in. The door was closed. When the door opened, the first thing I saw was a pistol being pointed at me and the person motioning for me to get down. I immediately sank to my knees, put my hands in the air and started praying,” she said.

Roets believes her faith saved her. “I turned around and saw that five rounds had missed me — two above my head and there were three holes in the wall to my left side,” she said.