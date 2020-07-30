South Africa

10 firearms seized as three-year-old girl dies in Cape Town shooting

30 July 2020 - 11:29 By Aron Hyman
Police anti-gang unit members seized five firearms from suspects in Eerste River after a shooting incident in which a three-year-old girl was killed.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police seized 10 firearms in Cape Town on Tuesday, half of them after a three-year-old girl died in a shooting incident.

More than 10 people were arrested in separate incidents.

The toddler was shot in the head when three suspects allegedly stopped in front of her house in Eerste River at 8.30pm and started shooting randomly, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“Members of the anti-gang unit deployed on the scene followed up on suspicious movement in a nearby house,” said Potelwa. “Information led them to another house in the same street. Upon searching the house they found five firearms, including a shotgun. Two teenagers were among the five suspects arrested in the search.”

The suspects were charged with possession of illegal firearms.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Bishop Lavis police seized two unlicensed firearms when they arrested two suspects in their 30s.

In Browns Farm, Nyanga, police seized two Z88 pistols after they stopped and searched a vehicle.

“Three suspects, also in their 30s, were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms,” said Potelwa.

In Maitland, a night-time raid on a block of flats suspected to be occupied by a drug dealer resulted in the seizure of a 7.65mm pistol with its serial number filed off. Police confiscated drugs, including tik and heroin.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and a prohibited firearm.

Potelwa said all the suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

© TimesLIVE

