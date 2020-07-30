South Africa

Tzaneen man accused of murdering his half-sister arrested

The man was nabbed at the home of a traditional healer

30 July 2020 - 16:14 By Naledi Shange
The brother of Mabareki California Molamudi is alleged to have been behind her kidnapping and murder. Police are also investigating whether she was raped.
The brother of Mabareki California Molamudi is alleged to have been behind her kidnapping and murder. Police are also investigating whether she was raped.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

A 34-year-old man who said he witnessed his eight-year-old sister being abducted by someone travelling in a Toyota Quantum has been arrested for her murder, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The man from Xipungu village near Tzaneen was tracked down to the house of a traditional healer on Thursday morning.

Police received a tip-off that he had fled his home village and headed to the healer in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“Further investigations led the police tracking team to an area next to the local crèche at Xipungu village in Letsitele policing area outside Tzaneen where the body was found in the bushes,” said Mojapelo.

“The probe conducted at the scene suggested that the child might have been raped before she was murdered. This will be determined by forensic investigations that are unfolding,” he added.

Mabareki California Molamudi had been missing since Monday. The grade 1 pupil had been left with her caregiver, who is also a relative, when she disappeared.

“The caregiver allegedly went to fetch water to bath her, but when she returned, the child was nowhere to be found,” said Mojapelo. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the child was last seen in the company of the suspect, walking to the nearby shop. He later reportedly told some community members that the child was kidnapped by unknown men travelling in a Toyota Quantum,” said Mojapelo.

While the search for the little girl ensued, the man disappeared and both his cellphones were switched off.

Police launched a manhunt for him.

He faces charges of kidnapping and murder, while a rape charge could be added later. He will appear in the Ritavi magistrate’s court on Friday.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Remains are my toddler's,' mom of kidnapped child says

The family of a 19-month-old toddler who was kidnapped earlier this year, allegedly by her mother's lover, believes the remains found by a community ...
News
1 week ago

Every child has the right to be happy, says SA's first child commissioner

Christina Nomdo isn’t a superhero with a cape or invisible jet like Wonder Woman. But the new children’s commissioner for the Western Cape — the ...
News
1 week ago

'My child is missing': mom's anguished search for daughter, 3, ends in tragedy

Three-year-old Ansia Kheha was eating a meal at home just a few blocks away from where her mother was setting up a street stall, but she wandered off ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mental evaluation for KZN woman who posed as a medical intern South Africa
  2. Flagged company owned by socialites gets contract for Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa
  5. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X