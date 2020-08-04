South Africa

Search under way for Durban sardine netter washed out to sea

04 August 2020 - 09:55 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Police search and rescue members responded to reports of a drowning at Durban's north beach on Tuesday morning
Image: Supplied

Search and rescue teams responded to reports of a drowning on Durban's north beach on Tuesday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie, the man was washed out to sea while participating in a netting operation for sardines on Tuesday morning.

“Emergency services are currently conducting a search and rescue operation on Durban's north beach. Currently rescuers have several boats in the water searching for the man,” said Mckenzie.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

