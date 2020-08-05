Want to stay in a national park this month? These are the ones that will open

Accommodation in the majority of national parks will be open to intraprovincial tourists from next week, South African National Parks (SANParks) announced on Tuesday.

The national parks scheduled to open for overnight leisure travel on August 17 are Addo, Camdeboo and Karoo. The Mountain Zebra National Park will open on August 20.

“This comes after the announcement made by minister of tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, on the response measures and directions for alert level 3 lockdown as it pertains to the tourism industry,” said SANParks.

SANParks said overnight accommodation would only be allowed to residents of the various provinces in which the respective national parks were located. Interprovincial visitors will be prohibited from entering the parks.

"We are in the process of ensuring that the opening of our national parks for accommodation is done under the strictest health protocols to safeguard both our staff and guests,” said SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni.