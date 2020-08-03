South Africa

Durban nature reserve shut after visitors flout Covid-19 regulations

03 August 2020 - 11:37 By Suthentira Govender
The Krantzkloof nature reserve outside Durban was closed on Saturday after visitors flocked there in numbers.
Image: 123RF/claudiodivizia

A Durban nature reserve shut its gates after visitors disregarded Covid-19 regulations by turning out in large numbers on Saturday.

The closure of the Krantzkloof nature reserve, west of the city, came a week after the eThekwini municipality announced  it was reopening public spaces, including parks and nature reserves, for walking, running, cycling and yoga under strict Covid-19 conditions.

The city's parks, recreation and culture department said at the time that residents would have access to parks, botanical gardens, nature reserves and sports grounds strictly for exercising and not for social gatherings.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife issued a notice on social media platforms saying the reserve had been closed to the public “as a result of an instruction by metro police due to safety concerns and non-compliance of visitors to the Covid-19 requirements laid down in the Disaster Management Act”.

Musa Mntambo, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, told TimesLIVE: “Krantzkloof nature reserve had to close on Saturday morning after road safety advice from metro police as the road had become extremely congested.

“The reserve will remain closed until Ezemvelo has had a meeting with eThekwini  management to find a safe solution. We regret any inconvenience caused but the lives of all motorists and residents were at risk,” he said.

