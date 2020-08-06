COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | No need to impose a blanket ban on alcohol: farmers organisation

South Africa

There was also no need to impose a blanket ban on alcohol because the government only wanted to reduce alcohol usage and thereby reduce trauma cases which placed a burden on hospitals.

"In the current regulation, the government should focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and alleviating its effects. It is not the time to push an agenda against alcohol usage."
Lockdown be damned! If you’re in rehab, you can have a fag

The Gauteng health department shipped cigarettes to a rehabilitation centre in the midst of the smoking ban, the high court has heard​​.

It also heard from a recovering drug addict, to illustrate the “unjustifiable and unlawful” ban.

By wearing a mask, you are sending a message of solidarity and protecting people, especially those most vulnerable, from Covid-19.

Today, we launch a new #WearAMask challenge! By wearing a mask, you are sending a message of solidarity and protecting...

Posted by World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

No need for total alcohol ban, farming organisation to argue in court

In banning the sale of alcohol, the government has failed to strike a balance between ensuring the survival of the wine industry and the goal of protecting the country's health system.

There was also no need to impose a blanket ban on alcohol because the government only wanted to reduce alcohol usage and thereby reduce trauma cases which placed a burden on hospitals.

