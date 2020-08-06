COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | No need to impose a blanket ban on alcohol: farmers organisation
There was also no need to impose a blanket ban on alcohol because the government only wanted to reduce alcohol usage and thereby reduce trauma cases which placed a burden on hospitals.
August 06 2020 - 06:19
The Gauteng health department shipped cigarettes to a rehabilitation centre in the midst of the smoking ban, the high court has heard.
It also heard from a recovering drug addict, to illustrate the “unjustifiable and unlawful” ban.
August 06 2020 - 06:10
By wearing a mask, you are sending a message of solidarity and protecting people, especially those most vulnerable, from Covid-19.
Today, we launch a new #WearAMask challenge! By wearing a mask, you are sending a message of solidarity and protecting...Posted by World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
August 06 2020 - 06:00
In banning the sale of alcohol, the government has failed to strike a balance between ensuring the survival of the wine industry and the goal of protecting the country's health system.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34 989 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 8 686 new cases. Regrettably, we report 414 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 9298. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/6BiOtntRT7 pic.twitter.com/IbO9Lj3Dr1— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 5, 2020