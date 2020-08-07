'Our ancestors will be furious': Covid-19 changes burial practices

Funerals are simply not the same any more, as the coronavirus upsets funeral rites across the country. Families are simply unable to honour and bid farewell to loved ones as they once did.

Covid-19 related deaths have denied many families the opportunity to cleanse and dress the corpse at the mortuary, according to Mthandazo Khumalo, spokesperson for the Traditional Healers Organisation.

He said Africans observed many traditions, some of which were confidential — but that these are no longer possible due to the coronavirus and its associated laws.

In many black families, the deceased traditionally arrives home a day before the funeral. They are welcomed by family members, who perform a ceremony in which a cow is slaughtered. Family members will then have an opportunity to view the body in the comfort of their homes to pay their last respects.

Community members, too, have an opportunity to hold a night vigil in the presence of the coffin to pay their respects.