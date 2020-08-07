SA's women execs are still earning less than their male counterparts

Significant pay disparities still exist between male and female executives in corporate SA.

This is according to PwC’s Executive Directors: Practices and Remuneration Trends report 2020, which shows that the gender pay gap between these executives is wider for large-cap JSE-listed companies and differs according to industry type.

The report found that the gender pay gap is most significant — at 45% — across big, established companies, with a marginal improvement at medium-cap (39%) and a 25% pay gap in the small-cap sector.

The differences in pay gaps between industries are stark, ranging from 7% in financials to a hefty 34% in the real estate industry.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average wages of men and women, regardless of their seniority.

PwC said that though South African women are making great strides in the workplace, corporates had more work to do to effectively transform boardrooms.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has further exposed deep-rooted inequalities in social, political and economic systems, and has demonstrated the importance of the unique skills that women bring to societies.

“SA does not yet legally require the disclosure of gender pay gaps, but reporting on the gender pay gap is an opportunity for companies to demonstrate tangible actions relating to their commitments to diversity, equality and inclusion.”