South Africa

Covid-19 claims Council for Medical Schemes chair

Jeff Wicks Journalist
08 August 2020 - 12:28
Image: Facebook

Chair of the Council for Medical Schemes Prof Lungile Pepeta has died from Covid-19.

A statement released by the council on Saturday described Pepeta as a passionate and committed leader who embodied a spirit of service.

“[He was one] who poured his life into the service of others through his chosen profession.”

His death is the second blow dealt to the council during the pandemic, after the death of his predecessor, Dr Clarence Mini.

Mini also succumbed to Covid-19 related complications and was buried in May.

Pepeta would be remembered for his bright smile and his love for being a doctor.

“A health worker par excellence, Prof Pepeta specialised in paediatric cardiology, introducing a non-invasive surgery to correct heart defects in children.

“At the time of his passing he was serving as the executive dean: faculty of health sciences at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth. He lived to see his greatest goal in recent years, which was the establishment of the Medical School at Nelson Mandela University, come to fruition,” the statement read.

TimesLIVE

