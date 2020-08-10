South Africa

Cops bust 13 for 'repackaging' expired sweets, drinks and snacks in Gauteng

10 August 2020 - 10:53 By Iavan Pijoos
The expired goods were allegedly being 'repacked' as safe to eat and drink. Stock photo.
The expired goods were allegedly being 'repacked' as safe to eat and drink. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Piyawat Nandeenopparit

Ekurhuleni metro police and the SAPS have pounced on a facility where expired sweets, chocolates, drinks and snacks were being “reprocessed and repackaged” for sale to consumers in Gauteng.

Community safety MMC Phaladi Mmoko said the property in Springs was raided on Friday after a tip-off from the community.

“In this property they are repurposing expired consumables like sweets, chocolate, soft drinks and snacks, repackaging them and reselling to the community.

“All these illegal actions are done under a very unhygienic environment,” said Mmoko.

City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety Phaladi Mmoko said preliminary investigations revealed that the expired products that were being reprocessed were destined for disposal.
City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety Phaladi Mmoko said preliminary investigations revealed that the expired products that were being reprocessed were destined for disposal.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Mmoko said a preliminary investigation revealed that the expired products may have been stolen while being transported for disposal. 

“The police are investigating the possibilities of some of these products being stolen during delivery truck hijackings.”

At least 13 people were charged for dealing in illicit goods and being in possession of suspected stolen property.

A car reported as stolen in Sandton in 2001 was also found on the property.

MORE

Rats and expired food uncovered in Durban raid, 15 arrested

At least 15 people have been arrested for operating unregistered businesses and not having the proper documentation to be in the country in a raid on ...
News
2 months ago

Life behind bars for killing deaf woman over food and money

“Women are killed on a daily basis in this area. Women, especially deaf women, should be protected by our courts because they are vulnerable.”
News
18 hours ago

Should I be concerned about catching Covid-19 from takeaways?

We asked a medical expert
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  4. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  5. 'I'll mess you up,' Maile tells Tshwane resident in text tirade News

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X