Cops bust 13 for 'repackaging' expired sweets, drinks and snacks in Gauteng

Ekurhuleni metro police and the SAPS have pounced on a facility where expired sweets, chocolates, drinks and snacks were being “reprocessed and repackaged” for sale to consumers in Gauteng.

Community safety MMC Phaladi Mmoko said the property in Springs was raided on Friday after a tip-off from the community.

“In this property they are repurposing expired consumables like sweets, chocolate, soft drinks and snacks, repackaging them and reselling to the community.

“All these illegal actions are done under a very unhygienic environment,” said Mmoko.